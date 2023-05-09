Master Mind-Reading Mentalist Bringing Magic To ArtPort

ST. JOHSBURY — Catamount Arts will present America’s Master Mentalist Jon Stetson on Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m., at the Catamount ArtPort on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury. Stetson’s trademark mix of mindreading, mystery, magic, and comedy must be seen to be believed.
Jon Stetson has performed for four U.S. Presidents, the King of Sweden, the New England Patriots, and countless celebrities, Fortune 500 companies, and more. A mind games master and psychic comedian, Stetson’s world-famous act is guaranteed to be like nothing you have ever seen.
Stetson began as a magician but moved beyond traditional tricks and props to explore the mysteries of the human mind. His penetrating observational skills and mind-blowing intuition startles audiences with interactive performances that are never the same show twice. The Jon Stetson experience is a provocative, thrilling spectacle inviting audience participation and guaranteeing hilarity and wonder.
This internationally acclaimed conjurer/comedian/cognitivist makes audiences laugh, think, and feel like awe-struck kids. Part comedian, part mind-reader, Jon Stetson is 100% master showman.
Jon Stetson’s ArtPort appearance is the latest in an increasingly diverse range of arts programming offered at the repurposed Green Mountain Mall location. The Catamount ArtPort has recently hosted the Catamount Bluegrass Jamboree, the Marino Live Comedy series, an indoor circus, and an all-ages substance-free dance party.
For tickets to see America’s Master Mentalist Jon Stetson, Saturday, May 13th, at Catamount ArtPort, or to learn more about upcoming programming in and around St. Johnsbury, visit www.catamountarts.org. Please note that Jon Stetson’s Catamount ArtPort show will contain adult content. Beer and hard cider will be available at the ArtPort; a valid ID is required for purchase for alcohol.
