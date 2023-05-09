Master Mind-Reading Mentalist Bringing Magic To ArtPort
"Master mentalist" Jon Stetson, a former magician-turned-mindreading-comedian, will perform at the ArtPort at the Green Mountain Mall on Saturday, May 13.

ST. JOHSBURY — Catamount Arts will present America’s Master Mentalist Jon Stetson on Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m., at the Catamount ArtPort on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury. Stetson’s trademark mix of mindreading, mystery, magic, and comedy must be seen to be believed.

