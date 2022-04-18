ST. JOHNSBURY — The work of Audrey Goldstein, Michelle Samour, Julia Shepley and Debra Weisberg will be featured in a new exhibit, Material Drawing Redux: Drawn to Touch, at Catamount Arts from April 20 to June 11.
These four artists have been in conversation with one another for over 15 years about their individual drawing practices. Expanding upon the traditional boundaries of drawing and incorporating dimensionality and tactility into their work, they have exhibited several times together as Material Drawing.
The drawing for these four artists begins with the material and its subsequent manipulation: Goldstein’s structural stitching in her found object cocoons; Shepley’s layered lines embedded in cast paper and wood; Samour’s burning of wood in her narrative tablets; and Weisberg’s heavily collaged paper pieces which start with embossed monoprints. Each uses their materials in unique and inventive ways to form structure and meaning, and in doing so, create constructed drawings. Their handling of material reveals layers of thought and engages the viewer directly and viscerally with the drawing process.
“This underlying sense of connection is intrinsic to material drawing, an exhibition in which both fragility and frenzied activity exist in perfect harmony. While profoundly different, all material drawing works lend visual support to each other – perhaps inspired by the shared act of conversation but reinforced by a sensual love of diverse material. And the messy, yet satisfying practice of making art.” — Katherine French
