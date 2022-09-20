McCarthy Jazz Orchestra Plays VSU-Lyndon Sept. 24

LYNDONVILLE — KCP Presents is bringing the Brian McCarthy Jazz Orchestra to VSU-Lyndon’s Alexander Twilight Theatre on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. at VSU-Lyndon’s Alexander Twilight Theater, produced by Catamount Arts.
A saxophonist and composer from Vermont, Brian McCarthy directs a 17-piece orchestra combining new works and virtuoso musicianship. Featuring trumpet icon Ray Vega, the orchestra will showcase Latin jazz originals and classic standards arranged by McCarthy and Vega.
McCarthy has been awarded grants by the Vermont Community Foundation and the Vermont Arts Council, two time each, and his album “The Better Angels of Our Nature” won Best of 2017 designations from DownBeat, Huffington Post, Cadence, and, locally, the Times Argus. His follow-up album, “AFTER/LIFE,” is scheduled for release this winter.
McCarthy, raves All About Jazz, “touches those roads Joshua Redman travels on with a fresh footing.”
Ray Vega, based in South Burlington via South Bronx, has played with Tito Puente, Mel Torme, and the Spanish Harlem Orchestra, and hosts Vermont Public’s “Friday Night Jazz” radio program. A celebrated educator at the University of Vermont, Vega “assume(s) the mantle of Jazz Messengers-tinged Latin jazz,” according to DownBeat, and is a percussionist and composer as well as world-renowned trumpet player.
The KCP Presents Series is produced by Catamount Arts working in association with Kingdom County Productions and supported by Passumpsic Bank, St. Johnsbury Academy, Vermont Broadcast Associates, Vermont Public, and The Point, and with grant funding from The National Endowment for the Arts, Vermont Arts Council, and the New England Foundation for the Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.