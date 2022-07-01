Melt To Heat Up Dog Mountain Stage

The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, presented by Catamount Arts, returns to Dog Mountain on Sunday, July 10, with pop funksters Melt from New York City.
Melt is the first of eight free, family-friendly concerts, Sundays at 5 p.m., at Dog Mountain through Aug. 21. Additional shows on the last Friday of June, July, and August are scheduled on Railroad Street, at 7 p.m., as part of Final Fridays events in St. Johnsbury.
New York City-based Melt began selling out concerts based on the strength of their debut single “Sour Candy,” an instant viral hit that peaked at #5 on the Billboard Charts and catapulted them to indie fame while they were still in college. Their first album, “West Side Highway,” was recorded in 2020, and the soulful single “Waves,” featuring bright brass grooves and full, lusty vocals, caught the attention of NPR’s Pilar Fitzgerald, who called the band, “dangerously catchy…one groovy superorganism…authentic and compelling.”
The band takes the stage at 5 p.m., with its psychedelic jazz pop, irresistible bass hooks, soaring brass solos, and Veronica Stewart-Frommer’s sparkling voice and effortless range.
The occasion will also include a chance to participate in one of five fundraising events for the Common Man Ukraine Relief Fund. Thanks to a joint effort by Lyndonville Rotary and St. Johnsbury Rotary, buckets will be circulated throughout the concert to collect donations to the fund. More information about The Common Relief Fund can be found at graniteuw.org.
Dogs are welcome at Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series concerts at Dog Mountain, where food and drink vendors are available onsite, but no outdoor alcohol is permitted. Patrons are welcome to bring food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.