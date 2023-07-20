Messy Art Camp Registration Opens
Buy Now

Catamount Arts Director Jody Fried stands at a Green Mountain Mall entrance that leads to the Catamount Arts ArtPort on Friday, June 23, 2023. The arts organization has created a temporary office setting in the ArtPort while environmental testing on air quality continues at its home base on Eastern Avenue. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Registration is open for Messy Arts Camp, a weeklong camp at Catamount ArtPort for students entering grades 3-8. Camp will take place Monday-Friday, August 14-18, from 9 a.m.-noon. Originally planned for Catamount Arts’ Eastern Avenue location, the camp has been moved to Catamount ArtPort in the Green Mountain Mall.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.