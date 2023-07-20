Messy Art Camp Registration Opens

Catamount Arts Director Jody Fried stands at a Green Mountain Mall entrance that leads to the Catamount Arts ArtPort on Friday, June 23, 2023. The arts organization has created a temporary office setting in the ArtPort while environmental testing on air quality continues at its home base on Eastern Avenue. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Registration is open for Messy Arts Camp, a weeklong camp at Catamount ArtPort for students entering grades 3-8. Camp will take place Monday-Friday, August 14-18, from 9 a.m.-noon. Originally planned for Catamount Arts’ Eastern Avenue location, the camp has been moved to Catamount ArtPort in the Green Mountain Mall.
Instructors Lisa Wolfgang and Christine Nockels will lead students in this 2D and 3D arts camp, exploring a variety of messy mediums using nature as inspiration. Participants will create acrylic paintings of local flora, splash watercolors on paper, create freestanding sculptures, and use clay, mud, and other natural materials to create sculptural forest palaces.
Instructor Lisa Wolfgang is a queer interdisciplinary artist who has been living in Vermont since 2016. She received her Bachelors of Fine Arts in sculpture and expanded media from Alfred University, and holds a certificate in small business management from Northern Vermont University.
Having witnessed the connective power of art experiences, Lisa believes that art is a catalyst for a more sustainable and equitable future. While working in the nonprofit sector, she has coordinated programs, curated exhibits, and facilitated events supporting sustainability and equity. Her work mentoring and teaching young people is where she finds the most hope for the future.
Instructor Christine Nockels is the Youth Programs Assistant at Catamount Arts. Christine graduated from the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena with a degree in illustration and toy design and has worked in animation, puppetry, freelance illustration, and fiber arts. She lives among many animals and plants and loves being close to nature in Vermont.
