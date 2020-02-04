Met’s Triumphant ‘Porgy & Bess’ Prompts Extended Run, Catamount Encore On Feb. 8

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts had a record turnout last weekend for a live screening of Metropolitan Opera’s critically acclaimed production of Gershwins’ “Porgy and Bess.” Due to overwhelming demand, the Met added three additional shows to the schedule and transmitted last Saturday’s live performance to all 50 states via high-definition video satellites. Catamount Arts was one of over 2,000 theaters nationwide to screen the simulcast, but if you missed it, you’re in luck. An encore screening is scheduled for this Saturday, Feb. 8 at 12:55 in the afternoon.
James Robinson’s stylish production of the Great American Opera transports audiences to Catfish Row on the Charleston waterfront, vibrant with the music, dancing, emotion, and heartbreak of its inhabitants. “If you’re going to stage Gershwin’s opera, this is how,” raved the Guardian when the new production premiered in London in 2018. David Robertson conducts a dynamic cast, featuring the duo of Eric Owens and Angel Blue in the title roles and an all-star ensemble that includes Janai Brugger, Latonia Moore, Denyce Graves, Frederick Ballentine, Alfred Walker and Donovan Singletary.
Featuring some of the most iconic songs in America’s songbook, (“Summertime,” “I Loves You, Porgy,” “It Ain’t Necessarily So,”) Porgy and Bess debuted on Broadway in 1935 for a star-studded audience that included movie stars like Katherine Hepburn and Joan Crawford. An immediate sensation, the show nevertheless sparked “questions about genre, representation, and appropriation,” reports Michael Cooper for the New York Times, which “have followed ‘Porgy’ (for) more than eight decades.”
The Met opened the season with Porgy and Bess, its first opera by a Black composer, seemingly eager to engage with the show’s complicated history and difficult questions head-on. Alongside the opening, the Met scheduled a program of panel discussions and exhibitions about the show’s evolution and the contributions of Black artists to the company’s history.
As Cooper points out, “Porgy and Bess” launched the careers of Black singers who were barred, at the time of its 1935 debut, from many of the nation’s leading stages, including the Met. “There were so few places for Black singers trained in European classics to work,” Maya Angelou, who starred in the show over 50 years ago, told NPR’s Michel Martin in 2010.
“I think we’ve reached a time where we can appreciate the show for what it is and not have … negative connotations about our culture,” bass baritone Eric Owens, who plays Porgy in the current Met production, added. “It’s a great piece of theatre, and it’s great music.”
“The story itself is really truly universal,” adds soprano Angel Blue, who stars as Bess. “It resonates with people’s hearts.”
For tickets to see the Met Live in HD encore broadcast of Porgy and Bess at Catamount Arts on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 12:55 p.m., or for more information about simulcast programming at Catamount (including productions from London’s National Theatre and Russia’s Bolshoi Ballet), visit www.catamountarts.org, call (802) 748-2600, or visit the box office at 115 Eastern Ave.
