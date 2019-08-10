‘Metamorphosis’ Concludes North Country Chamber Players 41st Season

The North Country Chamber Players wrap up the 41st season of the White Mountains Music Festival on August 17 and 18 with “Metamorphosis,” featuring the Solera Quartet performing the magnificent chamber music repertoire for strings of Beethoven, Strauss and Tchaikovsky.
Described by critics as “top-notch, intense, stylish, and with an abundance of flair and talent” and “one of the foremost young string quartets,” the Solera Quartet, including Chamber Player violinist Miki Sophia-Cloud, returns to the North Country on the heels of the release of their acclaimed new album, Every Moment Present.
Joining Miki Sophia-Cloud are Andrew Janss on cello, Molly Carr on viola and Tricia Park on Violin.
Concerts will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, at the Sugar Hill Meeting House and at 4 p.m. at the Mountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield. These not-to-be-missed events will be highlighted by performances of Richard Strauss’ transcendent Metamorphosis and Tchaikovsky’s Souvenir di Florence.
Founded in 2015, the Solera Quartet has already gained a reputation for their fiery musical expression, poetic sensibility, entrepreneurial acumen, and exceptional dedication to outreach initiatives.
Their debut album, Every Moment Present, was lauded by the New York Times as “intoxicating.” The Quartet also made a sold-out Carnegie Hall debut, presented by Pro Musicis, which honored the Quartet with their 2017 International Award. The Solera Quartet is the first and only American chamber ensemble to earn this recognition in Pro Musicis’ celebrated 53-year history.
The Solera Quartet also has a dedicated vein for outreach initiatives, striving for new ways to improve the lives of others through music and artistic engagement. At the invitation of the non-profit organization Project: Music Heals Us, the Quartet performed its first concert in a Connecticut prison in the spring of 2016. Inspired by this transformative experience, the Quartet developed, designed, and implemented Project: Music Heals Us Prison Residency Project, organizing visits and short-term residencies in correctional facilities nationwide, in order to bring live performance, meaningful discussion, and participatory workshops to incarcerated communities, and encourage a spirit of understanding, collaboration between artist and inmate, and stimulation of intellectual conversation.
In response to these initiatives, the Solera Quartet has been honored with the 2018 Guarneri String Quartet Residency, funded by the Sewell Family Foundation, under the auspices of the Chamber Music America Residency Partnership Program, to develop future residencies with correctional facilities across the nation.
During their 2017 appearance with the North Country Chamber Players, in which they performed Mendelssohn’s earliest and latest masterpieces for strings, the Littleton Courier’s James Collins noted that, “The Solera quartet showed a high level of maturity and proved that they should absolutely be regarded as one of the foremost young string quartets.”
