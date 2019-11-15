Meteorologist Mark Breen To Discuss Vermont’s Climate At First Wednesdays Lecture

Vermont Public Radio Eye on the Sky weather forecast host Mark Breen will offer his insights on Vermont’s ever-changing climate in a talk at Goodrich Memorial Library in Newport on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. His talk, “Vermont’s Climate: Past, Present, and Future,” is part of the Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays lecture series and is free and open to the public.
Breen, Senior Meteorologist at the Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury, will discuss Vermont’s climate and use past events to put today’s changes into perspective, and consider what these changes suggest for the future.
Along with weather forecasting, Breen’s work at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium involves teaching weather and science, as well as serving as the Planetarium Director in Vermont’s only public planetarium. He can be heard throughout the day on VPR on the Eye On The Sky weather forecasts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.