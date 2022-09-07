Michael Arnowitt Plays Sept. 16 Show In Cabot

CABOT — Pianist Michael Arnowitt comes to the NEK for a Sept. 16 show at 7:30 at the Cabot United Church (Common Road). Hosted by Cabot Arts, doors open at 7 p.m.
Arnowitt’s new program, “Kaleidoscope,” takes the listener on a stimulating musical journey. He will perform music by Bach, Debussy, Lutoslawski, the British composer George Benjamin, and a selection of the widely-praised piano études of Ligeti that have been among the most talked about classical compositions of recent decades.
The featured music on the program are four pieces by the present-day Ukrainian composer Victoria Poleva, whose absorbing music Arnowitt is championing and trying to raise awareness of in North America. The pianist will also perform his Burana Bop, a jazz arrangement of musical material drawn from Carl Orff’s famous Carmina Burana, inspired by 13th century medieval secular poetry. Altogether, Kaleidoscope offers a lively concert experience that nicely balances serious and lighter fare with evocative music at turns enchanting, rambunctious, stirring, and joyful. The Washington Post described it as “…exquisite sense of touch, color and musical imagination.” The Rheinische Post cited his “… striking virtuosity and deeply-felt passion.”
Michael Arnowitt has appeared as piano concerto soloist with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Kiev Chamber Orchestra, among others. He has performed in concert with the Ying Quartet, and has toured Canada and the United States giving duo performances with Beverley Johnston of Toronto, one of the world’s leading classical percussionists.
