The Michael Hahn Trio will perform a diverse variety of acoustic music at the Music Box in Craftsbury on Sat. Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. Their repertoire includes songs by Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, Kenny Chesney and many other country, folk and blues artists, as well as several original songs.
Michael Hahn will be joined by Sid Gulick, a retired nuclear physicist from McGill University, on guitar and vocal; and John Pheiffer, who earned a performance degree in cello from Cleveland. Michael Hahn grew up in the house where his father was born in Bradford. Michael majored in Arranging and Composition at the Berklee College of Music, then performed for decades with popular dance bands, including Hornbeam; Don’t Call Betty; Hoochie Lombardo; Whetstone and Ten Mile Shuffle Band. Michael lives with his wife and their spaniel in a log home he built in Barton.
In addition to his musical endeavors, Michael T. Hahn is the author of five books, hundreds of magazine and newspaper columns, and hundreds of songs. His awards include: a Special Merit Award from the Vermont Book Publisher’s Association; The Vermont Top Ten Great Books List by Ginger Lee; The Outdoor Magazine Overall Excellence In A Column Award; and Finalist in the USA Songwriting Competition.
