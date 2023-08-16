ST. JOHNSBURY — “Michael Roosevelt: A Life in Print” is on display in the Back Room Gallery at the Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild, 430 Railroad Street. An opening party will be held Friday, August 25 at the gallery.
Michael Roosevelt began his studies at home in Philadelphia and while in high school extended his studies with college classes at Carnegie-Mellon University, finishing his BFA in 1970, He studied extensively in Paris at the renowned Atelier 17. He earned his MFA at Tyler School of Art at Temple University.
“I prefer for my work to speak for itself, good or bad. That’s simply because I won’t always be around to explain it,” Roosevelt explains. “I can only hope each piece will somehow enjoy a life of its own. The late artist Martha Erlebacher noted in an article, ‘I believe we recreate the visual world as a hedge against death. Every time we make a picture of something, we are creating a parallel universe which will outlast us’. Prints reflect my universe. There’s always something to be learned with each print, whether it’s a success or not.”
After college Roosevelt taught printmaking at Nova Scotia College of Art, in Halifax. During the 1970’s and 80’s he traveled extensively, including a two-year stay in Tokyo, soaking up techniques and knowledge of printmaking to enhance his own art.
“Michael has exhibited his work all over the world, in solo and group shows,” stated Backroom Gallery curator James M. Frase-White. “We are proud to be a part of that exaltation of the printed word, hanging his beautiful works for visitors to feast upon, in vision and in thought, and to hang upon your walls too.”
Back Room Gallery is open during store hours, Tuesday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
