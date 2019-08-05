Michael Tougias To Present ‘Indian Wars of New England’ In Haverhill Aug. 6

HAVERHILL, NH — The Haverhill Library Association invites the public to Alumni Hall on Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. when bestselling author Michael Tougias, author of 29 books, will return to give a slide presentation titled “Indian Wars of New England.” Tougias is the author of the acclaimed “Until I Have No Country” (A novel of King Philip’s War), and co-author with Eric Schultz of “King Philip’s War: The History and Legacy of America’s Forgotten Conflict.”
From the Pilgrims’ first arrival to the closing days of the French and Indian Wars, Tougias (pronounced “Toe-gis”) will take the audience on a historic journey as the Colonists and Native Americans fought for control of New England. Using slides of maps, battle sites, roadside history, and period drawings, Tougias covers the Pequot War, King Philip’s War, and the French and Indian Wars. Strategies of the Natives, as well as Colonial raids are all featured in chronological order. These include Rogers Rangers raid on the St. Francis Indian village, Lovewell’s Fight in New Hampshire and Maine, The Fort at #4, Metacom’s uprising in the Connecticut River Valley, and more. Gripping accounts of colonial women captives from different periods are also covered including Mary Rowlandson, Susanna Johnson and Hannah Dustin.
Tougias is the author and co-author of 29 books including the national bestsellers, “Rescue of the Bounty,” “A Storm Too Soon,” “Overboard,” and “The Finest Hours: The True Story of the Coast Guard’s Most Daring Rescue,” which has been made into a major motion picture by Disney. Tougias’ Finest Hours presentation was held last year.
His book, “Ten Hours Until Dawn: The True Story of Heroism and Tragedy Aboard the Can Do” is the recipient of the American Library Association “Editors Choice” award, and his humor book, “There’s A Porcupine In My Outhouse” (The Vermont Misadventures of a Mountain Man Wannabe), won the “Best Nature Book of the Year” from the Independent Publishers Association. His latest book is “Above & Beyond: JFK and America’s Most Dangerous Spy Mission.”
A book signing will follow the presentation. Refreshments will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.