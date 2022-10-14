ST. JOHNSBURY — The Northeast Kingdom’s Back Room Gallery is highlighting autumn with the landscape art of Michele Johnsen, in her new exhibit “Do You Believe in Magic” through Nov. 19.
“My work is created in response to the regard I have for the land, the trees and magic that exists beneath the surface,” she writes of the inspiration for her work. “I’m intrigued by the communication that takes place without human interference and the perfection of that community where external and internal forces pervade the landscape that surrounds me in my daily living and traveling.
“I interpret the landscape through a lens that integrates abstraction of form, expressive manipulation of the medium and evocative use of color in an attempt to document the emotional impact the environment has on my life and impulse to create.”
Some works capture the intensity of the sky beyond the sensual branches, while other images of tree roots seem to awaken the soil in primal colors as if to balance the crystalline sky. As the title of two of her works proclaim: “Everything is Connected.”
Michele Johnsen celebrates the glory of nature, and the beauty that surrounds us who are fortunate to inhabit the realm of the White and Green Mountains of the Northeast Kingdom,” says Backroom Gallery curator James Frase-White. She has exhibited her art all around the Northeast Kingdom, in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York. This exhibit in our Back Room Gallery is her solo grand debut in St. Johnsbury.”
Her works are part of the Collection of the Rochester Museum of Fine arts, he added, and her portraits of dignitaries hang in the Coos County and Colebrook District Court Houses.
The Guild’s annual Holiday Fair follows Johnsen’s exhibit in the Back Room Gallery, the start of winter gift season with the finest creations by its cooperative and guest members.
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. It is located at 430 Railroad St.
