CABOT — Cabot Arts is kicking off a music series, Cabot Folk Club, with a 7 p.m. concert on Thursday, Jan. 26, by Mikahely, the Burlington-based singer-songwriter from Madagascar. He has played well-received shows at First Fridays and other events and venues in St. Johnsbury.
Mikahely draws inspiration from traditional Malagasy rhythms to create his own unique and healing sounds on guitar and valiha (a zither-like instrument made from bamboo). Singing in his native language of Malagasy, Mikahely transcends boundaries. He has toured in Madagascar and Europe as well as the United States.
In his home country of Madagascar, Mikahely is a renowned musician and guitarist. He has performed throughout the island and is featured in the documentary Guitar Madagascar.
Cabot Folk Club: Beginning with Mikahely’s Jan. 26 show, the Cabot Folk Club will be a listening-room where people can enjoy some of Vermont’s best acoustic music. The series will take up residence in the Willey Building (town hall) auditorium with chairs and tables set up cabaret-style. In addition to the concerts, there will be opportunities for aspiring musicians to get up in front of an audience as well. The format is inspired by New England “Coffeehouse” and English “Folk Club” models. Cricket Clue plays the next Cabot Folk Club gig on Feb. 23.
