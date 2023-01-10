CABOT — Cabot Arts is kicking off a music series, Cabot Folk Club, with a 7 p.m. concert on Thursday, Jan. 26, by Mikahely, the Burlington-based singer-songwriter from Madagascar. He has played well-received shows at First Fridays and other events and venues in St. Johnsbury.

