Mikahely Plays Free Concert at ArtPort
Clemmons Family Farm and Catamount Arts announce Mikahely, a self-taught musician from Madagascar, on October 8th at Catamount ArtPort in St. Johnsbury as part of the Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series. The series aims to engage audiences with stellar performances that celebrate and teach the Black Experience with positive and uplifting messages from the Black artist community.

