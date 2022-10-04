Mikahely Plays Free Concert at ArtPort

Clemmons Family Farm and Catamount Arts announce Mikahely, a self-taught musician from Madagascar, on October 8th at Catamount ArtPort in St. Johnsbury as part of the Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series. The series aims to engage audiences with stellar performances that celebrate and teach the Black Experience with positive and uplifting messages from the Black artist community.
Mikahely hails from the beautiful island of Madagascar, but his music is out of this world. A self-taught musician, he draws inspiration from traditional Malagasy rhythms to create his own unique sound on guitar and valiha (a zither-like instrument made from bamboo). Having toured in Madagascar and Europe, he now brings his music to new audiences in the United States. He is also featured in the documentary “Guitar Madagascar.”
The Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series is curated by Clemmons Family Farm, a leading Black-led nonprofit arts and culture organization in Vermont. Clemmons Family Farm supports a network of over 250 artists of African descent and is among the 2% of applicants to receive a prestigious National Creative Placemaking Grant from ArtPlace America. The organization is grounded in the 60-year-old legacy of Jack and Lydia Clemmons, co-owners of the 148-acre Clemmons Farm in Charlotte, in building community in Vermont around African-American and African diaspora arts and culture.
Clemmons Family Farm is partnering with Catamount Arts to promote greater racial equity in Vermont’s creative economy, collaborating to offer audiences increased access to members of Vermont’s African-American and African Diaspora Artists Network (VAAADAN). In addition to strengthening community through programming and education about African-American and African diaspora histories and culture, the collaboration will showcase the work of Vermont artists of African descent and model how Black-led and white-led arts and culture institutions can leverage their respective resources for the benefit of all patrons.
Admission is free, but tickets are required guarantee a seat. To reserve seats to see Mikahely at Catamount ArtPort, October 7th, at 7pm, or to learn more about upcoming fall programming, visit www.catamountarts.org. For more information about the Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series or Clemmons Family Farm arts and education programming, visit www.clemmonsfamilyfarm.org.
