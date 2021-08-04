Mike Mains & the Branches at Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury

Alt-rock sensation Mike Mains & the Branches are playing the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain, Sunday, Aug. 8, at 5 p.m. Hosted by Catamount Arts, the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is funded in part by the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation of Los Angeles, bringing people together through the power of live music. The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is presenting free concerts at Dog Mountain, Sundays at 5 p.m., through Sept. 4.
Over 30,000 annual visitors have enjoyed the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series since its Dog Mountain debut, enjoying free, family-friendly concerts, local food and drink vendors, and breathtaking scenery. The Levitt Foundation aims to transform underutilized public spaces into thriving community destinations and even after losing a year to the pandemic, the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series has become a Northeast Kingdom summer staple.
This weekend, the series headliner is Mike Mains and The Branches, a pop-rock band based in Michigan. Since 2012, the group has earned a reputation for fantastical instrumentation and unforgettable live performances. Mains began writing songs early in his career between shifts at a casino, which is an apt illustration of Mains’s perspective on life: it’s a comedy, a tragedy, and a fairytale. It’s that perspective that laces itself throughout the band’s catalogue, where the melodies make you dance while the lyrics make you cry. And while the juxtaposition of glitter and gloom should feel confusing, it renders itself joyfully therapeutic. And that’s their goal—particularly in their live shows—to strap you into a rollercoaster you never want to get off of.
Their chemistry took off when founding members Mike and Shannon fell in love, got married, and minted the focal experience of the band’s music and lyrics: not just love, but the swirling highs and the bruising lows of choosing to live life together. After releasing an EP and two full-length albums, they chose to partner with Tooth & Nail Records on their latest release, “When We Were in Love.”
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series will bring free, family-friendly live music to Dog Mountain every Sunday from July 11th through August 28th and Saturday, September 4th. Concerts begin at 5 p.m., rain or shine, and dogs are of course welcome! Parking is available on-site, including handicapped spaces, and carpooling is encouraged. Bar service will be provided by Kingdom Taproom and food served by Calex and Genuine Jamaican. Picnicking is welcome, but absolutely no outside alcohol is permitted. Patrons are encouraged to comply with evolving CDC COVID-safety guidelines.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a private foundation that partners with towns and cities across America to activate underused public spaces, creating thriving destinations where people of all ages and backgrounds come together through the power of free, live music. In 2021, free Levitt concerts will bring a broad array of musical experiences and high-caliber artists to communities nationwide. Learn more at levitt.org.
For more information about Catamount summer programming, including the full Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury line-up, visit www.catamountarts.org.
