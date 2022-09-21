Milk With Dignity, launched in 2017 by the group Migrant Justice, is the first-ever farmworker worker-driven human-rights program in the dairy industry to amplify the workers’ voices and enhance their livelihoods.
So say the folks at Ben & Jerry’s, which invites Milk with Dignity supporters to Greensboro this Saturday, Sept. 24, to celebrate five years of the groundbreaking effort.
Set 3-6:30 p.m. at Highland Center for the Arts, the day include live music featuring Pia Zapata, Kat Wright, and Tish Hinojosa, a photo gallery exhibition, and presentations from Milk with Dignity Program participants. Dinner with locally- made contributions will be served along with free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. Proceeds benefit the Milk with Dignity Standards Council.
“The Milk with Dignity program has strengthened our values, led sourcing initiative to elevate dignified livelihoods for farmworkers, supported farmers in these efforts, and built greater transparency within our dairy supply chain,” said Cheryl Pinto, Ben & Jerry’s Sourceress Supreme, who oversees the implementation of the Milk with Dignity program within Ben & Jerry’s dairy farm network. “On Sept. 24th we hope all Vermonters who support dignified working conditions on dairy farms will join us in Greensboro to not only acknowledge the farm workers, farmers and the Milk with Dignity organization, but celebrate the accomplishments and progress of the program.”
Milk with Dignity has published two reports to document the benefits reaped from the effort in 2020. The report stated: “With the participation of Ben & Jerry’s as the first Participating Buyer, the Milk with Dignity Program has raised labor and housing standards and enforced human rights protections for hundreds of farmworkers. Three years in, this worker-driven program continues to transform the dairy industry. As one worker reflected: “’I never imagined that this kind of support existed’.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.