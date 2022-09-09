Milk With Dignity Program Celebrates 5th Year Sept. 24 In Greensboro

GREENSBORO — On Sept. 24, well-known musicians Kat Wright, Tish Hinojosa and Pía Zapata will help celebrate the fifth anniversary of Migrant Justice’s Milk With Dignity Program at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro.
In addition to the live music, there will be a photo exhibit by local photographer Terry J. Allen, as well as presentations from program participants. The celebration will also include a dinner of Mexican food, brews, cocktails and free ice cream. Proceeds will benefit the Milk with Dignity Standards Council.
“There are approximately 1,500 immigrant dairy workers sustaining Vermont’s working landscape, who are the key labor force for the farms behind Ben & Jerry’s, Cabot Cheese and other Vermont dairy brands,” program officials stated. “Workers typically labor 60-80 hours per week and are systemically excluded from many worker and housing rights protections. Additionally, dairy is a notoriously difficult industry where large profits from milk products are not redistributed fairly to farmers. Due to this marginalization and industry structure, there is downward pressure on farmworkers’ wages and many experience human rights abuses.”
The Milk with Dignity Program improves workers’ labor and housing conditions, they say, and ensures compliance with a farmworker-authored Code of Conduct. The program launched five years ago when dairy workers signed an agreement with Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream to implement the program in the company’s dairy supply chain. The program now covers hundreds of workers on dozens of farms in Vermont and New York, and Migrant Justice is working to expand Milk with Dignity to additional supply chains.
THE MUSICIANS
Kat Wright lives in Burlington but has rocketed to a national following in recent years with a voice that critics say is “equal parts delicate and powerful.” Add to that voice enough stage presence to tame lions, and the combination proves enchanting. There’s soul flowing in and out of her music; it’s funky in spots and beautiful all over. “And it hurts a little…like it should.”
Tish Hinojosa is a singer-songwriter from Austin, Texas. Her blend of folk, country, Latino, and pop has garnered accolades such as a White House concert at the invitation of President and Mrs. Clinton, and teaming up with artists such as Joan Baez, Booker T. Jones, Flaco Jimenez, Pete Seeger, Kris Kristofferson, Michael Martin Murphy and Dwight Yoakam.
Pía Zapata is a musician from Valparaíso, Chile. She mixes ambient and experimental sounds with hints of rock, folk, and pop, all inspired by themes both deep and quotidian, with a poetic touch filled with colors and images.
Photographer Terry J. Allen has covered local and international politics and health and science issues. Her work has appeared in the Guardian, Boston Globe, Times Argus and other publications. She has also been an editor at Amnesty International, In These Times, and Corpwatch.com.
