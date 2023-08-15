Modern Times Theater To Perform At York Street

LYNDON — Modern Times Theater will present two Punch and Judy shows at York Street Meeting House in Lyndon, on Thursday, August 17.
The Perils of Mr. Punch, Episode #73, appropriate for all ages, will play at 2pm and then again at 7 p.m., showcasing vaudevillian hilarity and old timey shenanigans.
The beloved and ornery Punch and Judy are back this summer for the latest installment of their centuries-old adventure, but they can’t seem to agree on anything. He says tomato, she says eggplant, and they’re both looking at a turnip. Meanwhile, the alligator sharpens his teeth, the baby sitter is a fox, and the baby is, well, a baby. Will Punch and Judy put their quarrels aside and get “All Together Now,” or will they double down on their trouble?
Happy ending or not, Mr. Punch will perform his traditional grump-ectomee on the audience. In this all-ages event, children will experience uncontrollable laughter, and parents will actually leave their phones in their pockets. It’s a low-tech, old-time spectacle, as entertaining to the masses of today as it was 300 years ago.
The show’s hand puppets are created from upcycled designer trash and performed in an eccentric itinerant puppet stage. The show is hosted per tradition by a “bottler,” the uku-lady Rose Friedman. Justin Lander, showman of the absurd, portrays all the characters.
The program is rounded out with live music played on a variety of instruments, from the cornet to the bicycle pump.
Modern Times Theater has been adapting and updating Punch and Judy puppet shows for over a decade. They pursue a divergent model of art-making, creating venues in unlikely locations, and revitalizing the historic, run-down, and defunct. Working in populist theater forms, they seek to reinvent and reimagine classic American family entertainment.
Tickets are available at the door, or for advance tickets, visit catamountarts.org or call 802-748-2600 to secure advance tickets. Alternatively, drop in to Catamount’s new pop-up box office in the Caplan’s Building on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury, to buy advance tickets in person.
This production is presented by the Upright Steeple Society with support from Catamount Arts.
