Molly Gray is planning to host a concert to bring music to Vermont families at home and to benefit Vermont COVID-19 relief efforts. The concert will include performances from artists hailing from around Vermont, including Noah Kahan of Strafford, Caitlin Canty of West Rutland, Pete Bernhard of the Devil Makes Three of Putney, Patrick Ross of Newbury and Bow Thayer of Stockbridge.
Vermonters will be able to enjoy the family-friendly concert from home for free, through the campaign’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Saturday, April 11. The concert will also be made available for local media and community groups to stream for free, to stream the concert on your platform contact the campaign team.
Viewers tuning in live will receive messages of hope and support along with music from the performing artists, and be encouraged to make donations in lieu of admission to the Vermont Foodbank’s COVID-19 Hunger Relief Fund. Viewers will be able to contribute by phone or online as they enjoy the concert.
“Through thick and thin Vermonters have a tradition of coming together to support each other. This concert is about bringing Vermont’s musicians together to give Vermont families an evening of beautiful music, entertainment and hope. The concert is also intended to help raise money for the critical relief efforts of the Vermont Foodbank.” Gray said.
“In this time of crisis many of us, some for the first time, might need to ask for help,” said Vermont Foodbank CEO John Sayles. “The Foodbank is here today, getting food and supplies to people who need it, and we’ll be here as long as there is a need. If you need help, reach out. Call 211 or visit www.vtfoodbank.org. If you can help, reach out too. It is an immense task, and we wouldn’t stand a chance if not for the support of our community.”
Information about the concert and links to stream can be found at mollyforvermont.com/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.