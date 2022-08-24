Moorea Masa & The Mood Play Dog Mountain Summer Finale Sunday

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts will present Moorea Masa & the Mood, this Sunday, Aug. 28, at Dog Mountain, as the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series 2022 season finale.
Characterized by a blend of stripped-down R&B riffs and vocals that move effortlessly between sublime restraint and raw power, Moorea Masa & the Mood combine soul, folk, and jazz influences for a sound “that is at once eerily familiar and irresistibly haunting,” the band’s fans say.
The daughter of an Italian immigrant father and a Black mother born abroad, this singer/songwriter/guitarist has been making music for as long as she can remember. At 15, she found chances to perform by sneaking into local clubs where she was lovingly adopted into a vibrant community of Portland musicians. Masa has since toured the world and shared stages with artists including k.d. lang, Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive, Corinne Bailey Rae, and El Vy.
Moorea Masa & Mood’s latest album “Heart in the Wild: Side A/B” is an exquisite, heart-wrenching journey through Masa’s relationship with her estranged mother, a queer Black woman suffering from mental illness. Recorded against a backdrop of global anguish and civil unrest in 2020, “this record captures an unflinching intimacy that feels like sharing sacred confidences with a lifelong friend,” says Erin Narey of Catamount Arts. “Moorea delivers warm, velvety vocals, lush harmonies, and dreamlike textures.”
Hosted by Catamount Arts, the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is funded in part by the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation of Los Angeles, bringing people together through the power of free live music every Sunday at Dog Mountain through August. This year, the series also included shows on the final Fridays of June and July, and this coming Friday, Aug. 26 as well, downtown on Railroad Street, as part of monthly Final Fridays summer outdoors events.
Dogs are welcome at Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series concerts at Dog Mountain. No outdoor alcohol is permitted. While vendors are on site, patrons are welcome to bring food. Visit catamounarts.org for more information.
Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation venues and concert sites are community anchors where families, friends and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds come together. More info is at levitt.org.
