The Moose Lodge in St. Johnsbury will host two craft/vendor fairs, one on Jan. 25 and the second on Feb. 8, to raise money to benefit Operation Comfort Warriors Charity. The times are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
The kitchen will be open and there will also be two drawings and a 50/50 raffle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.