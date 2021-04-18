LITTLETON, N.H. — In collaboration with the Elks Lodge of Littleton, NH Muscle Cars’ “Cruise the Mountains” weekend cruise will include a car show at the Elks Lodge in Littleton from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 24.
The caravan of classics will depart from Penacook Elementary School to the Elks Lodge. At 4 p.m. show cars will make their way through town to the Hampton Inn Hotel. A cruise-in at the Elks Lodge follows from 7-11 p.m. Saturday evening. May 1 is the backup date if needed.
Mask/distancing reminders will be given periodically over the PA system. Social-distancing ground markers will be on site (15” discs with adhesive backing). Some 2,000 masks will be available for free at the NH Muscle Cars booth as well as an automated hand sanitizing station.
NH Muscle Cars is the largest muscle car club in New England with over 6,000 members. The majority of the club’s activity is in the State of NH. The goal of the club is to FUEL an environment to enjoy their cars, foster relationships with fellow enthusiasts, assist other members, and most of all, DRIVE the cars.
