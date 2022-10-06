Mummenschanz Enchants Oct. 13 At VSU-Johnson

JOHNSON — Switzerland-based theater troupe Mummenschanz is bringing its 50-year celebration of transcendent theatrical innovation to Vermont State University-Johnson, Thursday, Oct. 13, as part of KCP Presents, produced by Catamount Arts.
Creating playful experiences through inventive use of shadow, light, and creative manipulation, Mummenschanz is a visually stunning and unexpectedly moving spectacle. Ever since a successful non-stop three-year run-on Broadway, it has pioneered a new form of visual theater, spawning entirely new genres, influencing generations of performers and enchanting spectators. Blending puppetry and dance, sculpture and slapstick, Mummenschanz casts a breathtaking light on the human condition. The result is a fantastical, often hilarious, and surprisingly tender performance that transcends cultural barriers and enchants the imagination.
“Mummenschanz succeeds brilliantly,” raves the San Francisco Chronicle, “because of its originality, exceptional ingenuity, sense of surprise and deft satirical touches.”
“Witty madness,” the New York Times concurs. “Dazzling and delightful.”
Celebrating a momentous half-century anniversary, the troupe revisits its history while writing the next chapter in its story. The 50th Anniversary Tour will take audiences on a visionary and poetic journey through the infinite-yet-familiar world of imagination conjured by Mummenschanz.
