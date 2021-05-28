Museum Exhibit Profiles Sugar Hill Willing Workers Centennial, Border Pass Victory

SUGAR HILL, N.H. — The exhibit History of the Sugar Hill Willing Workers will be on display Fridays and Saturdays, June 11-Oct. 11 at the Sugar Hill Historical Museum. It showcases treasures of everyday life created by the Sugar Hill Willing Workers to raise money to support the church and the pastor’s salary.
Ladies of the Willing Workers produced colorful aprons, and delicately bordered baby clothes, hand towels, and pillow cases, as well as travel bags and other household items for sale to townspeople and visitors.
Every Sugar Hill bride received a handmade quilt from the Willing Workers. Some of the brightly colored quilts featured signature blocks of local relatives and friends. In addition to signing the quilt, signers also contributed to the coffers of the Willing Workers. Several of these specially designed quilts are on display this year.
During war years, the Willing Workers supported the Red Cross by producing bandage rolls for use at military field hospitals.
An artifact of special interest is the Sugar Hill Community Church scrapbook designed and compiled by Nancy Aldrich. It includes the history of these energetic town ladies who created beautiful, useful items during the early 20th century.
“The Willing Workers took time to relax and share stories at weekly tea parties, dress-up affairs for information exchanges as each lady enjoyed tea poured from their sparkling silver tea service into delicate hand-painted bone china cups,” stated the museum’s Eileen Regen. “Nowadays, these elegant items remain behind glass in highlighted showcases as we enjoy our hot beverages brewed in stainless steel electric pots and poured into solid clay mugs.”
Northern Pass Project: The back room of the Carriage Barn is devoted to memories of the battle against the proposed Northern Pass project requests beginning in 2012. Residents won the battle in 2018 when the project proposal was defeated. Anti-Northern Project signs and t-shirts are on display along with unique Northern Pass-inspired art by Lynette Emerson.
Also on the museum campus, visitors are invited to visit the newly refurbished garden shed and chicken coop on their way to the beautifully furnished 1930s-era Reid-Burpee House.
Displays have been designed and arranged by Museum Director Kitty Bigelow with the help of Wendy Cole, Joan Hannah, Nancy Martland, and Susan Shibinoff. Museum displays and exhibit themes change every year.
