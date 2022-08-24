Museum Gets Grants, Seeks Help For Archiving Projects

LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton Historical Museum has begun three projects to help reach its mission of gathering, preserving and sharing local history.
The first one is using a software package, Past Perfect, to create a database of all material at the museum, from artifacts to books to files. The database will be available at the museum and eventually will be linked to the New Hampshire Historical Society website. The museum is looking for more volunteers to be trained in the data entry process. A grant helped fund a computer network to accommodate multiple workstations.
The second initiative is to add audio to current and future exhibits. Volunteers were ecstatic to find a treasure trove of audio tapes on a back shelf. It has been fascinating to listen to the voice of Mildred Lakeway talking about teaching in a one-room schoolhouse in 1916, Agnes Gloude describing working at Saran Glove Company from age 16-72, and Wilbur Willey discussing the creation of Moore Dam, among many others.
These tapes will be digitalized, and snippets will be added to relevant exhibits using QR codes to increase visitor interaction with local history. Patrons will be able to scan a code with their phone and listen to a personal account relevant to that exhibit. The museum received the advice of a professional archivist from the Library of Congress who had been utilizing the museum for his own research. The museum also received several donations earmarked to purchase equipment that enables the museum to preserve these tapes properly.
The third project is reaching out to community members to create a library of oral histories. The museum is looking for local people who would be willing to share their stories of local interest.
The Littleton Historical Museum depends on the local community to be able to achieve these goals. It is in need of both financial support for these projects and more volunteers. Training will be provided to volunteers for any of these initiatives. Contact the museum at 603-444-6435.
