GLOVER — The Museum of Everyday Life is soliciting submissions for its upcoming exhibition featuring lists and notes, which will open this summer.
The museum also invites community participation in the exhibit installation. Lists and notes can be so many things - sociological artifacts, poems, containers of obscure stories. They can be richly laden with personal resonances, or cold reflections of an entirely impersonal world. “We will consider lists of all kinds – to dos, grocery lists, instruction lists, inventories, packing lists, guest lists, attendance lists, lists of ingredients, waiting lists, set lists – not to mention the notorious bucket list!” says the museum’s Clare Dolan. “We welcome footnotes, love notes, endnotes, breakup notes, memos, research notes – even standard classics like “back in five minutes.”
The museum is a self-service institution and does not always have staff on hand, she said, therefore the safety and security of donated objects cannot be guaranteed. “Sometimes the volume of contributions that we receive means that we are unable to display everything; the museum curatorial staff makes the final display decisions,” she added.
Including a self-addressed, postage-paid envelope or box with a contribution will ensure that it is returned to the sender upon completion of the exhibition. To contribute to the exhibition, or for more information, contact Dolan via the “contact us” link on the museum website (museumofeverydaylife.org). The mailing address is 3482 Dry Pond Rd., Glover, VT 05839. Deadline for submissions is June 6. Visitors must wear masks, sanitize their hands, and practice social distancing.
Community work weekends are scheduled June 26-27, July 3-4, and July 10-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.