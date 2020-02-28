The Music Box in Craftsbury will present Americana-roots and folk duo, Dana and Susan Robinson on Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. This couple from Cabot combines vivid songwriting and storytelling, with fiddle tunes, clawhammer banjo, elegant melodies, and rich harmony singing.
“Drawing upon experiences of more than 20 years of touring, Dana and Susan craft a performance that conveys the mystery and wonders of their journey,” noted information from the Music Box. “Their unique blend of original songwriting and traditional Appalachian music brings to their performances a deep understanding of America’s musical heritage, and how it relates to our contemporary lives.”
