Music, Painting, Clothing Are Focus Of Catamount Summer Camps

ST. JOHNSBURY — Three summer camps and workshops are being offered by Catamount Arts.
Space is still available in EPIC Music Camp, Monday, June 27 - Friday, July 1, 9 a.m.-noon, for students entering grades 4-9. A few slots for adults and high school students remain for Plein Air Painting, which meets Wednesdays, July 6-Aug. 3, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Starting Aug. 15, Project PeaceTrain, an upcycled clothing class, opens for children entering grades 5-9, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., through Friday, Aug. 19.
EPIC Music Camp will meet at Grace Methodist Church with artistic director Jason Bergman, Marshall Meade, Roy MacNeil, and guest teaching artist Amy Cann. Students new to EPIC Music are invited to learn violin, while experienced EPIC Music students may try a new instrument or stick with their current instrument. Experienced students may also serve as mentors to new students during “a week of high-quality music instruction, games, and performance opportunity, as well as exploration of classical, Celtic, Latin, and mariachi music,” said Catamount Arts’ Erin Narey.
Plein Air Painting, instructed by Margaret Wiseheart Anderson, will introduce students to painting outdoors. This series will start inside and then move outside, where students will paint using water-soluble oil paints. Each session will include a demonstration, followed by a self-guided painting. “Learning to be comfortable with equipment and materials will make painting en plein air as pleasurable as a walk in the park,” Anderson said.
Project PeaceTrain, also with Margaret Wiseheart Anderson, will teach students to create funky clothing and accessories by repurposing denim jeans, men’s shirts, and other clothing components to develop hip, fun new styles. The class will include developing an idea, pattern-making through draping and flat patterns, sewing and adding embellishments to create a one-of-a-kind wearable work of art.
