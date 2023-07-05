LITTLETON, N.H. — The arts community here has a lively event planned for July 7 as part of the First Friday Arts Community Event and Free Concert. It’s an evening filled with art, music, food, and a vibrant atmosphere for locals and visitors alike.
From 5-8 p.m., Main Street will come alive with artists, vendors, makers, craftspeople, and community spirit. Attendees can explore the various artistic offerings, interact with local creators, and discover unique treasures. “Whether you’re an art enthusiast or simply looking for an enjoyable community experience, this event is sure to captivate your senses,” says organizer Jason Tors of the Littleton Cultural Arts Commission.
As the evening progresses, the festivities will move to Riverfront Park from 7-10 p.m. Attendees can immerse themselves in the music in an outdoor setting just over the covered bridge from downtown. “When the sun sets, keep an eye out for the fireworks coming from Remich Park, Riverfront Park is a great vantage point for photo opportunities,” Tors points out.
Taking the stage at 7 p.m. is Chickweed, a Northeast Kingdom favorite known for its repertoire of folk, latin, blues, and reggae tunes. At 8 p.m. it’s What?, a dynamic horn-led funk band. They are known to bring high-energy, soulful grooves with their powerhouse horn section.
To navigate the event and explore participating artists and local businesses, a digital map will be available on the day of the event at www.littletonculturalarts.org. Day-of updates and shoutouts will be provided by Littleton Cultural Arts Center on Instagram @littletonculturalarts.
