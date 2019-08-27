Musical Revues To Wrap Up Weathervane Theatre’s Season

WHITEFIELD, N.H. — The Weathervane Theatre will end their season with two musical revues - Best Of 2019 and Patchwork Players: Best of 2019.
An annual tradition, Best Of recaps favorite moments of the summer season. This year Best Of will feature highlights from all of this summer’s productions. Two performances of the show will be on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 2 and 8 p.m. Expect to see high level tap dancing from White Christmas, hear soaring bluegrass music from Bright Star, and experience the joy of sisterhood from the smash sold-out hit Sister Act. Additional Season 54 titles include The Drowsy Chaperone, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Best Of 2019 will also include announcements regarding Season 55 coming in 2020.
New to Weathervane this season is Patchwork Players: Best of 2019. This Best Of performance will feature highlights of the four 2019 Patchwork Players productions on Friday, Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. Headlined by members of the Weathervane Intern Program, the Patchwork Players present original musicals for family audiences throughout the summer every Friday morning at 11 a.m. at Weathervane Theatre. In addition to performing at the Weathervane the Patchwork Players tour throughout the week to various venues in North Country including Bethlehem’s Colonial Theatre, Lancaster’s Rialto Theatre, and Bretton Woods’ Omni Mount Washington.
Focusing on themes of confidence, courageousness, and family, this year’s Patchwork Players series utilize music, dance, and even food to teach important life lessons. 2019’s titles include Miles Burns’ Life on a Plate and Billy Goats Gruff, Valarie Speaks and Dale Jones’s The Adventures of Tommie Sawyer and Families are Like Fudge written by the company themselves. Aside from seeing highlights of these four productions, Patchwork Players: Best of 2019 audience members will be treated to additional family friendly musical numbers - including a selection from the highly acclaimed Interns In Concert production of Spring Awakening.
