Musician Returns To Hometown For Acoustic Performance At Bread & Butter In St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — Hometown musician Erica Dreisbach will perform an acoustic lunchtime set at Bread & Butter Cafe from noon-12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10.
The performance will include original songs and jazz standards and feature the soulful vocals and witty lyrical content that first won audiences’ attention when Dreisbach played local concerts in the Northeast Kingdom as a teenager. Dreisbach graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2000 where she was a pianist in the jazz band and starred in musical theater productions including “Anything Goes” and “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.”
After high school Dreisbach earned a degree in Political Science from Brown University and subsequently lived in San Francisco, Boston, New York, and Chicago. In San Francisco Dreisbach honed her musical ability, releasing an EP of eight songs and performing several times a month.
“San Francisco is where I really built a performance life, but each of the places I’ve lived has been a big influence on my art,” she said. “For instance, the song ‘Way to the Sun’ is about growing up in Vermont. And ‘Your New Girlfriend Is Boring’ is about romantic misadventure in New York.”
Upon moving to Chicago, Dreisbach used her songwriting skills to build a poetry and spoken word following, and was a featured performer at Write Club and the world famous Uptown Poetry Slam at the Green Mill Jazz Club. She also co-hosts and co-produces The Skewer, a monthly live news revue featuring comedians and writers with satire of current events. In addition to performing, Dreisbach is a computer programmer and lives with her family on Chicago’s North Side.
Dreisbach’s musical influences include singer-songwriters like Melissa Ferrick, Ani Difranco, Patty Larkin, and Erin McKeown.
There is no admission charge and regular cafe service will continue throughout the set. Bread & Butter Cafe is located at 139 Eastern Ave., St Johnsbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.