‘My German Friend’ Highlights Film Festival

Marjorie Agosin

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — The White Mountain Jewish Film Festival presents “My German Friend,” the final feature film of the season, at 7 p.m., Thursday, September 1 at the Colonial Theatre. The outdoor patio opens at 6 p.m. with complimentary refreshments, guest speaker Professor Marjorie Agosin introduces the film at 6:30 p.m., and leads a post film discussion when the lights go up.

