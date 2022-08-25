‘My German Friend’ Highlights Film Festival

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — The White Mountain Jewish Film Festival presents “My German Friend,” the final feature film of the season, at 7 p.m., Thursday, September 1 at the Colonial Theatre. The outdoor patio opens at 6 p.m. with complimentary refreshments, guest speaker Professor Marjorie Agosin introduces the film at 6:30 p.m., and leads a post film discussion when the lights go up.
“My German Friend” is a story of a deep love in a time of political upheaval and historical change. After the war, Nazis and Jews alike fled to Argentina to escape war crime tribunals and the horrendous persecution of the past, respectively. Each brought with them an intense dislike of the other, as they tried their best to begin new lives, but the ghosts of the past sometimes never let go.
Sulamit Lowenstein (Celeste Cid), the daughter of Jewish emigrants from Germany, grew up in Buenos Aires in the 1950s with her parents. As a young girl, Sulamit meets Friedrich Burg (Max Riemelt), a young German boy, living in the house next door, and the two become close. When Friedrich learns that his father had been a high-ranking officer in the SS, he disowns his family and travels to Germany. He joins the German student movement and is engulfed in political fervor.
Sulamit follows him a few years later and the two joyfully reunite. However, she soon realizes that his political commitments take precedence over their relationship. When Friedrich leaves Germany to join an Argentinian guerrilla movement, they lose contact and he disappears without a trace. She soon finds a new love and work, but cannot so easily forget about her German friend.
Against a backdrop of historical trauma, director Jeanine Meerapfe presents characters who illustrate the Jewish concept of tikkun olam, repairing the world. “The film leaves the viewer with an image of an open sky filled with soaring Andean condors, and a sense of hope for a world freed from past cycles of violence,” says David Goldstone.
Marjorie Agosin: Author, poet, and professor at Wellesley (MA) College, Agosin was raised in Chile, the daughter of Jewish parents who fled Europe and moved to the United States to escape the military coup that overthrew Salvador Allende’s Socialist government. In both her scholarship and her creative work, Agosin focuses on social justice, feminism, and remembrance. The Chilean government honored her with a Gabriela Mistral Medal for Lifetime Achievement.
As an author, Agosin writes in a variety of forms. She has published poetry books, and among her most recent writteAmong her books of prose are “Writing Towards Hope: The Literature of Human Rights in Latin America” (2006), “Secrets in the Sand: the Young Women of Ciudad Juarez” (2006), and “Cartographies: Meditations on Travel” with an introduction by Isabel Allende (2004).
