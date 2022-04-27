PoemTown St. Johnsbury will celebrate the last day of National Poetry Month, Saturday, April 30, with a special event at Catamount ArtPort. Singer/songwriter and Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury favorite, Myra Flynn will join poet/jazz scholar and former VPR host, Reuben Jackson for an evening of live music and poetry, including the debut of a brand new collaborative poem made of contributions from the community.
For the past four weeks, poems related to this year’s PoemTown St. Johnsbury theme, Up from the Roots, have appeared on shop windows and storefronts all over town. Behind the scenes, however, community members of all ages and levels of experience have been submitting isolated phrases relating to this year’s theme. Jackson, author of “fingering the keys,” and “Scattered Clouds: New and Selected Poems,” has collected, sorted, and arranged the contributed phrases into a brand new community-generated poem which he will read at Saturday’s ArtPort event.
The Myra Flynn Band will perform following the reading, showcasing Flynn’s characteristic, irresistible indie/soul blend. Her critically acclaimed albums “For the Record,” and “Half Pigeon,” have earned comparisons to Janet Jackson, Alabama Shakes, and, per Dan Bolles of Seven Days, “Beyonce fronting TV on the Radio.” An icon in the Vermont music scene, Flynn has been a teaching artist, a mentor, and a contributor to VPR.
Admission to “Up from the Roots, A Celebration of Poetry and Music,” is free, but tickets are required to reserve seating. Per Catamount’s COVID-safety protocol, masks and proof of vaccination or negative PCR tests are required of all patrons at this event, including children. For more information about “Up from the Roots,” or to review Catamount’s COVID safety protocol for this event, visit www.catamountarts.org.
PoemTown St. Johnsbury is a satellite site for Montpelier’s PoemCity, a celebration of National Poetry Month in April, and is presented by Catamount Arts, St. Johnsbury Athenaeum and the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce.
