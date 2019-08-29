Vermont author Susan Z. Ritz will be at The Galaxy Bookshop in Hardwick on Tuesday, September 10th, at 7 p.m., to read from her debut novel, A Dream to Die For. This eerie thriller takes place in a small New England town where a therapist - also the leader of a cult called Dreamland - is found murdered. Just as troubling, his records of the dreams and nightmares shared with him by half of the community are missing. The mystery of his death deepens when those dreams begin to manifest in reality.
Susan Ritz grew up in Minnesota, but she left home to become a wandering scholar; she lived, studied, and worked as a social worker in Kenya, Japan, Singapore, and Indonesia in the 1970s. She worked as a human rights lobbyist in Washington, DC, during the Carter Administration before moving to Dachau, Germany, the setting for her memoir in progress, On the Edge of Dachau.
For the past thirty years she has lived with her husband and three children in Montpelier, Vermont, where she has worked as a fund raiser, events coordinator, and philanthropic advisor for a wide range of nonprofit organizations, especially those promoting economic equality for women.
