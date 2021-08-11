MARK209 is an award-winning Nashville recording vocal quartet with top charting songs receiving national radio airplay. Perhaps, their casual appearance, friendly rapport with fans, wide-range of country gospel songs and the addition of piano player extraordinaire, Joshua Pope, have built them a large fan base nationwide. Audiences respond immediately to their dynamic four-part harmony and the contrast of their soaring high tenor and rumbling low bass. MARK209’s signature sound has a true country grace and their lyrics reflect the joys, troubles and triumphs of life which allows them to effectively connect with their audience. Their fast-paced, fun-filled show combines popular classics, MARK209’s original hits and a touch of comedy, delivering something for audiences of all ages.
Traveling in their signature “Yellow Bus”, MARK209 has performed at The Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, CA and across the country in Kennebunkport, ME where they sang for the Bush family at Walker’s Point three times prior to the passing of President George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush. Stops between have included the Main Stage at Graceland in Memphis, TN, Harmony at the Gulf in AL, the Main Stage at the NC Apple Festival, the Owasso Gospel Opry in OK, the Arlington Music Hall in TX, the Wheeling Jamboree in WV and Dollywood in TN.
When not touring, the band makes television appearances and gives radio interviews. You may have seen them on May 29, 2021, when they aired on the Daystar Television Network. They performed on the “Gospel Music Showcase” hosted by Guy Penrod.
The group has been honored most recently with the “Christian Country Group of the Year” - Diamond Award (2020). They also are recipients of the following awards: “Christian Country Group of the Year” - Diamond Award (2019); “Christian Country Group of the Year” - Diamond Award (2017); ” Favorite Group” - Christian Voice Magazine (2015); “Quartet of the Year” - GME (2014); “Quartet of the Year” - GME (2013) and “Song of the Year” - GME (2013).
MARK209 will be presenting their country gospel concert on Friday at 6 p.m., at E & R Dairy Farm, 516 Meadows Road, Route 115A, Jefferson, New Hampshire.
There will be no admission charge, but a free-will love offering will be taken. Please be respectful of all in attendance by following CDC guidelines and practicing social distancing. Also, you will need to bring your own lawn chairs. Chairs will not be provided. Come enjoy an open-air performance that is sure to please. This event is sponsored by Our Corner Store, 4 Main Street, Whitefield, NH. For more information, contact Elaine LaLumiere at 603-586-7000.
