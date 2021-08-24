Native American Flute Instruction Sept. 12-Oct. 3 At Catamount

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has opened online registration for a class series open to adults and high school students.
“Peace and Harmony: Native American Flute” will take place in the Catamount Arts Cabaret Room at 115 Eastern Ave., on Sundays, Sept. 12 through Oct. 3, from 1-2 p.m.
In this introductory series of four classes, students will learn about the design, function, and care of the Native American flute; history and legend; the pentatonic scale; basic notes and rhythms; playing songs using finger diagrams; an introduction to Nakai TAB; solos and duets; plus a few surprises. Flutes, workbooks, and flute bags will be available for purchase from the instructor.
Instructor Mary Sturtevant is a student and practitioner of Eastern philosophy, healing modalities and movement forms for over 35 years. More recently, her energies have been drawn by the Native American flute, and “this beautiful instrument has become a source of healing, creativity, meditation, and relaxation,” she said. “It is a joy to share this instrument with other like-minded beings on the journey.”
To register, visit catamountarts.org or call 802-748-2600, extension 3. For more information on this and other arts education opportunities at Catamount Arts, visit catamountarts.org.
