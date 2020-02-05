LYNDON — U.S. Department of Agriculture soil conservationist Maggie Hayes will talk about Vermont soil conservation programs at 4:30 p.m. today in the Natural Sciences Department seminar series at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus.
The free talk, open to the public, will be in the Thaddeus Fairbanks Science Wing, Room S-103. The talks continue through the spring semester.
Hayes is based at the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service office in White River Junction.
Other February talks in the series include:
• Feb. 12: Sustainability initiatives at Hosmer Point Camp in Craftsbury, camp director Jon Hammond.
• Feb. 19: What B-Corp. certification entails for a business, Christina Lorrey of Pete and Gerry’s Organic Eggs in Monroe, N.H.
For more information, email Alan.Giese@NorthernVermont.edu.
