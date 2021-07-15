FRANCONIA, N.H. — The North Country Chamber Players are once again present the White Mountains Music Festival, a series of five concerts, Saturday and Sunday afternoons under and around the Dow Pavilion in Franconia. The opening weekend concert, “Telemann’s Garden,” will be presented at 4 p.m. this weekend July 17-18.
“While music is my field and plow, and serves to give me many of my keenest pleasures, I have lately attached myself to a new suitor, namely the love of flowers,” wrote Georg Phillip Telemann in 1742. The great German Baroque composer even had his friend Handel send him a crate of “the best plants in all England.”
This concert explores the flowers from Telemann’s musical garden, including his own “Water Music,” a work composed for a celebration of the great port of Hamburg, in 1723. Unlike his friend Handel, whose legendary “Water Music” was performed on the Thames River, Telemann’s composition depicts the ocean, water deities, and sailors. Telemann’s inventive “Table Music,” composed to accompany and elevate courtly banquets, will complete the program.
Joining the North Country Chamber Players for this weekend’s opening concerts are guest artists Kyle Armbrust on viola and Peter Weitzner on double bass.
Kyle Armbrust started playing the viola at age three. Since giving his New York solo debut with Kurt Masur and the Juilliard Orchestra in Avery Fisher Hall, he has created a multi-dimensional career performing and recording a wide range of music. The New York Times has described him as “assured, brilliant, and stylish…” and the New York Post called him “musically mature, technically sound…”
Armbrust plays a Carlo Antonio Testore viola made in Milan in 1752 and plugs in with a DPA 4099V.
Peter Weitzner has performed with Solisti New York, the Jupiter Symphony, EOS Ensemble, SONYC, Philharmonia Virtuosi, Stamford Symphony, Musicians Accord, and the New Jersey Symphony. As a soloist, he has appeared with the Baltimore Symphony and performed the New York premiere of Sheila Silver’s Chant for bass and piano.
His work can be heard on the Nonesuch, Albany, Pro Gloria Musicae, New World Records, Musical Heritage Society, Delos, Grenadilla, Berkshire Bach Society, and NY Philomusica record labels.
“These carefully chosen, one-hour programs are suitable for listeners of all ages and musical backgrounds, and are designed for maximum enjoyment of the al fresco experience, including professionally-engineered sound amplification,” says Ronnie Bausch, NCCP’s artistic director. “Bring a lawn chair or blanket and sit back to hear terrific music performed by world class musicians.”
The summer festival concerts are free, but on-line registration is required for all seating. Attendees should bring their ticket with them. To register and for additional information on the season, visit northcountrychamberplayers.org.
