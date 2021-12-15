ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild’s first exhibit of 2022, “Let Us Fly Away,” depicts art “to vibrant distant lands” by artist Dianne Taylor Moore. It opens Jan. 14, running until Feb. 26, Tuesday through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the guild’s Back Room Gallery on Railroad Street.
“The heart of my painting is the natural world and the soul is vivid color,” Moore states. “Bringing images of landscapes and animals to my canvases allows me to relive the joy of discovering them for the first time.”
People often purchase her work to commemorate places they have seen, Back Room Galley curator James M. Frase-White says. “The brilliant colors, and sharp edges of her work seem to captivate the emotional rapport that they feel deeply about, what has been described as the ‘exaggerated reality’ of her work. These are locales that are personal, that they love.”
This exhibit takes the viewers out of New England to warmer climes. “We hope to relieve unwelcome frigid winter air of Vermont – the part we tire of, not the beauty of the season that we love,” Frase-White stated. “With Diane we will fly away to the Southwest, to Colorado and the Florida Keys, taking a bit of a vacation, for our eyes and soul, bringing the far outside inside.”
Many of Moore’s works are in private collections, museums and galleries throughout the United States and Canada. She is originally from Chapel Hill, N.C., and received a classic art education from Maryland Institute College of Art, The Art Institute of Chicago and the University of Illinois. “Dianne has won numerous award, and shown her work throughout the States and Canada, with many articles written about her, and was featured on NH Artist television series,” Frase-White noted.
She recently moved to Vermont, from New Hampshire, and has also lived in Maine. An 1880 barn serves as her studio.
The Back Room Gallery is located at 430 Railroad St. NEK Artisans Guild is a cooperative art and artisan now celebrating its 25th year.
