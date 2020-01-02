The Back Room Gallery at the Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild, 430 Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury, will present a new exhibit by Teresa Celemin from Jan. 10 through Feb. 22. A Meet the Artist Party & Talk is planned for Jan. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. Wine and refreshments will be provided.
Celemin is an artist working in the Champlain Valley and Northest Kingdom of Vermont. She was born in the Philippines and grew up outside of Syracuse, New York. At the age of 17 she won a blue ribbon in the National Scholastic Art Competition and had her work exhibited at the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington DC.
Her education includes a BFA in illustration from Parsons School of Design and an MFA in painting from the New York Academy of Art where she studied under Eric Fischl (who owns one of her drawings). She has exhibited nationally including at Columbia University’s Wallach Art Gallery and St. John the Divine cathedral in NYC.
Celemin has participated in multiple juried shows including Studio Place Arts Gallery in Barre and the SEABA gallery in Burlington. In 2018 her drawing Watching Louis CK Masturbate was included in a juried show at the Flowers Gallery in New York City.
A solo exhibit was mounted in 2018 at Speeder & Earl’s, also in Burlington. During the spring of 2019 at Studio Place Arts, Teresa had an exhibit of her Works on Paper, which included The Book of Half Women, a study of half faces (that may just tell a whole story) and many of her large and small works of graphite on paper. She has been accepted as a Fellow at the Vermont Studio Center and began her residency there in November 2019, in Johnson.
Celemin will be giving a presentation at the Opening Party of Look at Me & Let Me Explain with a bit of history, a spot of technique, and a bash of fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.