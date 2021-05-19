ST. JOHNSBURY — Two compelling exhibits will be on display in June at the NRK Artisans Guild’s Back Room Gallery in St. Johnsbury, located on Railroad St.
Four Visions: Paper As A Medium by Lian Brehm, Martha Elmes, J. M. Frase-White, and Carolyn Guest, all explore adaptations of traditional paper use in their creative work. These four artists are teachers who utilize paper with their students in normal ways, to read, enjoy illustrations, photographs, and to cut, fold, to write and paint upon. Each has found a unique use for paper, diverting from the usual to the unusual. This exhibit is currently on display, until June 12.
Carolyn Guest is inspired by traditional folk cuttings, especially from Polish cut works she’d first seen as a 4-H exchange student in her teens. She takes on the challenge of using sheep shears for very intricate and delicate cuttings to illustrate her personal experiences and tales of life in rural Vermont. One work is The Old Cow Barn, as shown above.
Martha Elmes frequently uses black paper, as in traditional silhouette cutting, beginning with an idea, often just a hint, of what is to come. These inspirations become varying stories in themselves, creating a tale, to engage the mind, and soul, in a mystery of line and shape, often with splashes of vibrant color. Her zany Watching for Max is shown above.
J. M. Frase-White has a background in painting, sculpture and stained glass. He found his love of papercutting working with children, in their books, and stories. His cutting began as play, and worked into a serious calling, using cuts not possible in glass, with 3-D simulation rising above the surface, then painting his cut works, for his “mad” creations, often filled with birds and other winged creatures. Work shown: Meadowlark.
Lian Brehm makes paper herself, from pulp derived from a variety of natural sources. Her work was inspired by a trip to Mexico, and the folk art found in fabric, in creation of color with natural dyes, especially those from the carapace of insects. She uses nature to mold her works—as well as an inspiration for her finished creations.
Celebrating Jenny: The Guild has also announced Celebrating Jenny, a joyous retrospective to honor the life and art of a friend who passed away a year ago, Jenny Green (1935-2020). The exhibit will run Friday, June 18 to Saturday, July 24. An Opening Party is set for June 25.
Jenny was a skilled and perceptive visual artist. Deeply curious and playful, Jenny maintained a life-long and active engagement with color, texture, materials and ideas. Her oeuvre included fiber arts, painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture and book arts. Influenced by mid-century visual culture, Jenny’s bold exploration of color is evident in her early textiles. Later, her fiber skills broadened in palette and process as she became involved in creating her own yarns for weaving. This included raising sheep, and processing the wool, creating her own colors with natural dyes.
Jenny was deeply connected to the land, flora and fauna. This love is reflected in her paintings, mainly working in watercolor, she painted plein-air, from visual reference, memory and her sketches. She drew inspiration from just outside her home, to the US Western deserts and travels to Oman and Jordan. Her last collection of paintings focused on arid landscapes and geology, as in Arid Lands, her 2017 exhibition at NEK Artisans Guild.
Jenny lived in an old farmhouse in the Northeast Kingdom, where she raised four children, a few sheep and a bunch of chickens.
“We plan to have a true opening party on June 25, but please follow the Guild on [social media] for updates, or call us during business hours at (802) 748-0158,” said Back Room Gallery Curator James Frase-Wright
