ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild is extending to March 6 the exhibit Robert J. Chapla, Art Pilgrim at its Back Room Gallery.
Robert Chapla is a noted teacher and painter of landscapes, with his works often painted “in the field”, the plein-air style of impressionism. Moving from the West Coast to Vermont 12 years ago, he felt he had “returned to my painting ‘roots’ and to the seasonal changes and scenes that are so important to my paintings.”
These roots have taken hold, and Chapla has progressed to a more expressive style, capturing the image built equally of spirit and form. His paintings range from realistic to abstract, emotionally expressive. “Lately I have added more fluid acrylic effects – an attempt to achieve an interactive unity to my work.”
Seeing his realistic older works alongside the new, the viewer follows his pilgrimage to embellish his established style with newfound inner vision and color. Among the subject matter chosen to illustrate these changes are urban visions of parking garages and freeways which join rural settings of cows, flowers, mountains and quarries.
Robert grew up in Lorain, Ohio and graduated from Columbia College in New York City with a degree in Art History. He has taken numerous graduate classes in fine art at several institutions including Cleveland Art Institute, Washington Univ., St. Louis, SF Academy of Art and others. He has exhibited widely and taught extensively over the years, including six years in Yosemite Valley and locally at SPA Gallery in Barre, as well as the summer adult program at Putney School.
The NEK Artisans Guild’s Back Room Gallery is located at 430 Railroad St. in St. Johnsbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.