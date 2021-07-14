ST. JOHNSBURY — A group exhibit coming next month to NEK Artisans Guild challenges the general perception of the image and content of books.
“We’re delighted to be presenting The Art of the Book: Is It A Book?,” said James M. Frase-White, curator of the NEK Artisans Guild’s Back Room Gallery, at 430 Railroad St. “It is summer reading at its very best in [how it] challenges our perception of the image and content of books.”
The exhibit opens Aug. 6 and runs until Sept. 18, and includes the work of Rebecca Boardman, Debra Kraemer, Marcia Vogler and Dorsey Hogg, members of The Book Arts Guild of Vermont (BAG VT).
“You’ll find books in odd shapes, on walls, maybe even sprouting flowers. It may even seem that some of these unique tomes have come alive and have a life of their own,” Frase-White stated. “Welcome to a library that will please and tease, and awaken dreams with visions of a new way to read, in these works.”
An opening party is set for Saturday, Aug. 14 from 4-6 p.m. “Put on your festive togs, don your reading glasses and join the fun,” encourages Frase-White. “Come and meet the artisans of these unique creations, who will offer a little talk about their works, their mission, and, of course, their love of the printed word, presented with beguiling, alluring freshness.”
Established in 2005, the mission of BAG VT is “to increase awareness of the book arts, explore opportunities for members to exhibit their work, and to inspire and encourage creativity and the sharing of book arts in our community.”
The Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.