NEK Artisans Guild Presenting Pandemic-inspired Wool, Wood Show

ST. JOHNSBURY — NEK Artisans Guild is beginning the autumn months with a show by felt artist Melinda Evans, and Ford Evans, an artisan of wood, together known as Four Crows Wood and Wool Works.
The creations in this show, which is entitled “Isolating Together, In Wood and Wool,” were produced between March 2020 and September 2021. Melinda writes that they were “inspired by the sense of place shared love of movement, form and materials. The presence of the pandemic heightened both our appreciation for the beauty of our environment and our commitment to create in the absence of interaction.” Throughout, Ford’s woodshop windows opened to rolling fields and woods, rising Connecticut River mists and, on the horizon, Mt. Moosilauke marking rotations of the seasons. Power machinery hummed, music filtered through the wood dust and the silence of hand work emanated day after day.
“Accompanied by birdsong and insect thrum, with ever-changing light and cloud fields in the sky, I made felt outside in the garden,” Melinda wrote. “Inside, I reflected on what I saw mirrored in the landscape. In our process we tried to be responsive, permeable and delighted by the living nature of our source materials, While imagining these works, we embraced the fragility and power of the creative process. It has sustained us,” Ford Evans stated.
Ford and Melinda Evans met and married while studying dance at the University of Colorado Boulder. They both had professional dance careers spanning nearly four decades performing and teaching modern dance. After his performance career with Repertory Dance Theater, Ford earned a MFA in Arts Administration at the University of Utah and continued as a tenured professor there.
Melinda toured and performed with RDT, then was guest faculty at Brigham Young University before they moved to Vermont in 1996 with their son. In addition to raising Navajo-Churro sheep on their hillside farm in the Northeast Kingdom, Melinda earned a MA in Liberal Studies from Dartmouth College. They both taught dance at the Hopkins Center at Dartmouth College for many years.
Ford founded and directed the Dartmouth Dance Ensemble and was faculty in the Dartmouth Theater department until his retirement in 2016. Melinda continues to teach a course in Creativity and Collaboration at Dartmouth College. They are currently collaborating with Company X Puppet Theater in Nova Scotia, Canada. Ford developed his interest in woodturning in Vermont.
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild is in downtown St. Johnsbury at 430 Railroad Street.
