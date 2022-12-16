NEK Artisans Guild Slates ‘Winter Blossoms’ Exhibit

ST, JOHNSBURY — Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild is greeting the new year with “Winter Blossoms” in its Back Room Gallery at 430 Railroad St.
This exhibit of floral art is by artists and Guild members Benjamin Barnes, Sachiko Yashida Zahler, and Robert Chapla. A reception for the artists is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14 from 4-6 p.m.
Inspired by the Ashcan School and Regionalism, Benjamin Barnes paints the world around him. While wary of nostalgia, he is still drawn to a narrative that reminds of us of the passage of time. Evocative light and space pull us into depictions of our past, while objects from the present keep us rooted in reality. The rural landscape is informed by the powerlines sweeping into the distance. The rusting pick-up truck gives way to moss and saplings emerging from its hood. A vase of flowers is paired with a note and a pencil encouraging us to ask who they were for, who they were from.
Robert Chapla’s paintings range from realistic to abstract, developed either in his studio, or en plein air to capture the living essence of growing, worked on again in the studio to rejuvenate, and freshen with the colors of memory. He finds this way adds a more fluid effect - “an attempt to achieve an interactive, rhythmic unity to the work.”
Sachiko Yashida Zahler paints from life, capturing in watercolor the fluid transitory beauty of flowers. Her oriental style reflects not just her heritage, but the sensual grace of the flora, that seem to remain alive, even behind glass, in a frame.
