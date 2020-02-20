ST. JOHNSBURY — Artist Robert Waldo Brunelle Jr. will help the Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild celebrate his exhibit at a public reception in the Guild’s Railroad Street gallery on Friday, March 6. Everyone is invited.
“The Artistic Universe” of Brunelle will be on display at the Back Room Gallery from March 2 to April 18.
Brunelle is a well-known painter, kinetic sculptor, book illustrator, art educator and political cartoonist who has been exhibiting regionally since 1978. From 1981 to 2012 he was the art teacher at the Browns River Middle School and continues teaching at Studio Space Arts in Barre. As past president of the Northern Vermont Artist Association from 1995 to 2011 he continues to serve as the NVAA’s Vice President.
He has a political cartoon strip “Mr. Brunelle Explains It All” appearing weekly in Seven Days, and monthly in Funny Times and Humor Times. He is a charter member of the Vermont Comic Creators Group.
Brunelle stated, “The artist who has had the greatest influence upon my work, however, is the great Edward Hopper, to whom I am often compared.”
“Like Hopper, I am interested in urban landscapes, old houses, and the loneliness of modern life. I am also interested in history, the passage of time and the crumbling relics of the Victorian world. I like colors that are rich and deep, and, like my hero Hopper, I want to ‘paint sunlight on the side of a house.’”
At this exhibit you will find many examples of the play of light upon buildings, in a sky, filled with the energy of impending storm, or brilliant sun awakening the landscape of our Vermont lives.
Back Room Gallery curator James M. Frase-White stated, “His paintings are like a well-tuned song, harmonic and full, ready to be sung with your eyes, in mind and heart. You will also find a sculpture, drawing, painting, or comic strip that fills you with humor, bubbling, in wit, like a brook freeing from winter ice, surging with life.”
Visit with the artist at the gallery on March 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. He will give a short talk followed by a Q & A session. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and drinks.
The gallery at 430 Railroad St. is open Monday through Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.