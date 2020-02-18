NEK Classical Series To Feature Arron-Park Duo

Praised by the NY Times for “…play[ing] together with spirited responsiveness,” cellist Edward Arron and pianist Jeewon Park will appear on Sunday, March 8, 3 p.m. at South Church Hall, St. Johnsbury, presented by the Northeast Kingdom Classical Series.
As a young musician, Arron first appeared on the Series in 2005 and has gone on to a successful career, appearing worldwide as soloist and chamber musician. Park, his wife, also enjoys an international career, coming to the US after having won all the major competitions in her native Korea. Their program features works of Beethoven, Janáček, Schumann and Mendelssohn.
Tickets are available at the door or online. For more ticket and program information visit www.nekclassicalseries.org or call 802-748-7135.
