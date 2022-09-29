ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild Guild (NEKAG) is celebrating two fine local artists this month.
First is the conclusion of “Metamorphosis,” the latest work by innovative artist Rachel Laundon. “We find her continued love of fish intact with a twist, which have spawned new ventures that Rachel is discovering with an unrelenting curiosity and unique artistic dynamics,” said NEKAG James M. Frase-White. “All the new works are constructed of ‘found treasures’, at the head is her magnificent Queen Bee, whose court of drones circle her in adoration. You’ll see her magic everywhere.”
Laundon also is experimenting with pure abstract paintings on canvas, mixed with fabric surfaces using encausetic, metallic paint and gold leaf. A painter and sculptor raised in the Northeast Kingdom and now living and arting in Waterbury Center, her happiness is to create every day, inspire creativity in others and bring joy though her art. “Hurry down, for the exhibit ends Saturday, October 8,” White said.
The unique landscape art of Michele Johnsen can be seen in her new exhibit “Do You Believe in Magic,” which runs from Oct. 14-Nov. 19 in the Guild’s Back Room Gallery. A opening party to meet the artist will be advertised.
Johnsen describes her work in her Artist Statement as follows:
“The description of intimate spaces and sublime vistas are my response to the way the landscape reflects the light and creates patterns on the forms of natural surfaces. Through the use of graduated hues, abstracted mark-making and highly saturated color I am able to articulate a range of emotional responses that speak to aesthetic rationales, and to psychological and spiritual concerns, allowing access into the magic of those special places.
`Most recently I’ve begun to explore the things that happen below the surface; things that are hidden from our view. I find the fact that trees have the ability to communicate, nurture and connect with one another a source of constant fascination. Ultimately, this passion to describe these moments, appear to be a long and never-ending journey that brings attention to both beauty and responsibility.”
Johnsen earned her MFA in visual rts from the New Hampshire Institute of Arts. She has exhibited all around the Northeast Kingdom, in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York. “Her new show in our Back Room Gallery is her solo grand debut in St. Johnsbury,” White noted.
Her work has adorned the annual NH Public Radio Annual Christmas Card, as well as honor placement in a number of regional shows. Her art is also part of the Collection of the Rochester Museum of Fine arts, and portraits of dignitaries in Coos County and Colebrook District court houses.
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30. It is located at 430 Railroad Avenue in St. Johnsbury, and is a non-profit cooperative organization now consisting of over 100 members all from Vermont.
