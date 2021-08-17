ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild (NEKAG) is extending to Sept. 25, “The Art of the Book: Is It a Book,” a group exhibit by The Book Arts Guild of Vermont.
“Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild is proud to extend this alluring exhibit for an extra week. The viewer will find many curious, often provocative objects using the book as the inspiration for these creations,” said James Frase-White, curator of the Back Room Gallery, located at the NEKAG at 430 Railroad St.
The Book Arts Guild of Vermont (BAG VT) was established in 2005 to offer learning opportunities in and around the field of book arts, and to create a supportive and welcoming environment for new and established artists, craftspeople and teachers. The mission of BAG VT is to increase awareness of the book arts, explore opportunities for members to exhibit their work, and to inspire and encourage creativity and the sharing of book arts.
The opening party was canceled due to recent Covid-19 outbreaks. The date of a new gathering currently scheduled for mid-September will be announced. It will include talks by the artists “with a party atmostphere,” Frase-White said.
The Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.